12:58 3 February 2017
U.S. reaffirms defense commitment to S. Korea, warns N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 3, Kyodo
New U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Friday reaffirmed U.S. defense commitment to South Korea in the face of North Korea's military threats.
"America's commitment to defend our allies and to uphold our extended deterrence guarantees remains ironclad," Mattis said at the outset of talks with South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo.
He also gave a warning to North Korea, saying "any attack on the United States of America or on our allies would be defeated and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with responses that would be effective and overwhelming."
