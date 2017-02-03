Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017

14:22 3 February 2017

Fukushima reactor-probing robot unveiled ahead of survey in March

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

A nuclear research organization unveiled on Friday a robot that will be tasked with surveying one of the crippled reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex.

The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., plans to send the robot into the No. 1 reactor in March, while its survey plan for the No.2 reactor remains under a cloud after extraordinarily high radiation levels were detected.

The stick-like robot, some 70 centimeters in length and equipped with a camera, is remotely controlled and can articulate its two joints, according to the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning.

