February 3, 2017 15:45

14:24 3 February 2017

Japan Airlines passengers give up trip to U.S. after Trump order

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Japan Airlines blocked an unspecified number of travelers from taking U.S.-bound flights on two occasions earlier this week following President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, airline officials said Friday.

The country's second largest carrier did not reveal the number of people involved, their nationalities or their flight numbers but an official said, "We explained our policy and gained their understanding."

Japan Airlines said its actions were in line with a notice issued by the International Air Transport Association after Trump signed an executive order barring nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

