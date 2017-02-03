Baseball: Otani to be removed from WBC roster

Shohei Otani will be taken off the 28-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Samurai Japan skipper Hiroki Kokubo said Friday.

Otani will be replaced with another starting pitcher on the final roster which must be submitted by the Feb. 6 deadline.

The two-way player for the Nippon Ham Fighters had been suffering from pain in his right ankle, which he injured while base running in Game 4 of the Japan Series on Oct. 26.