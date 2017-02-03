Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 15:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:02 3 February 2017

Baseball: Otani to be removed from WBC roster

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Shohei Otani will be taken off the 28-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Samurai Japan skipper Hiroki Kokubo said Friday.

Otani will be replaced with another starting pitcher on the final roster which must be submitted by the Feb. 6 deadline.

The two-way player for the Nippon Ham Fighters had been suffering from pain in his right ankle, which he injured while base running in Game 4 of the Japan Series on Oct. 26.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete