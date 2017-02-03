Sharp posts net loss in April-Dec. on sluggish display sales

Sharp Corp. said Friday it remained in the red in the April to December period with a group net loss of 41.16 billion yen ($364 million) as sales of display panels continued to decline.

But the figure was smaller than the 108.33 billion yen in net loss it reported for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Sharp, restructuring under the wing of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., reported an operating profit of 18.94 billion yen for the first nine months of the 2016 business year, a reversal from the previous year's loss of 29.04 billion yen. Its sales dropped 23.2 percent to 1.49 trillion yen.