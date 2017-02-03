Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 17:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:40 3 February 2017

Sharp posts net loss in April-Dec. on sluggish display sales

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Sharp Corp. said Friday it remained in the red in the April to December period with a group net loss of 41.16 billion yen ($364 million) as sales of display panels continued to decline.

But the figure was smaller than the 108.33 billion yen in net loss it reported for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Sharp, restructuring under the wing of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., reported an operating profit of 18.94 billion yen for the first nine months of the 2016 business year, a reversal from the previous year's loss of 29.04 billion yen. Its sales dropped 23.2 percent to 1.49 trillion yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete