Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 17:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:58 3 February 2017

Tennis: Gasquet sweeps Daniel aside to give France Davis Cup lead

By Gus Fielding
TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Richard Gasquet brushed aside Taro Daniel in straight sets to give France a 1-0 lead over Japan in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Friday.

Gasquet, the world No. 18, was in total control from start to finish in the day's singles opener on the indoor hard court at Ariake Colosseum, cruising to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over his 114th-ranked opponent.

"I think I played well," said Gasquet, who fired off 23 winners to Daniel's four. "Taro is a solid player and that is why he is close to the top 100 and was No. 85 last year."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete