February 3, 2017 17:26

16:02 3 February 2017

Honda's net profit rises 19% in April-Dec. on brisk overseas sales

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. said Friday its group net profit rose 18.9 percent in the April-December period due to brisk car sales overseas and cost-cutting efforts.

Japan's third-biggest carmaker by volume posted a group net profit of 520.61 billion yen ($4.62 billion) in the nine months ended Dec. 31, up from 437.98 billion yen a year earlier.

Consolidated operating profit soared 23.9 percent to 702.61 billion yen, while sales declined 6.5 percent to 10.24 trillion yen.

