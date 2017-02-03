Close

February 3, 2017 17:26

16:16 3 February 2017

FOCUS: Local towns struggle with Tokyo-centric population shift

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Despite the central government's initiatives to reinvigorate local economies and advance decentralization, local municipalities in Japan are struggling to stem population outflows, most prominently to Tokyo.

On Friday the Cabinet Office decided to disburse around 55.64 billion yen ($49 billion) to 609 local governments in the first tranche of subsidies to support job creation, infrastructure building and relocation programs.

But, so far, government measures have fallen short of their goal of stemming the tide. Census data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed in 2016 more Japanese people moved into the Tokyo metropolitan area than moved out for the 21st year in a row.

