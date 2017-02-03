16:20 3 February 2017
More than 2 million flu patients reported in a week in Japan
TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo
An estimated 2.01 million people in Japan have caught influenza and visited clinics in one week through Sunday, nearing last year's peak, the health ministry said Friday.
The total rose by some 400,000 from the previous week, bringing the average number of the flu patients per hospital to 39.41, according to the ministry.
The figures were estimated from reports of 5,000 designated medical institutions, it said.
