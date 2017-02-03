Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 17:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:20 3 February 2017

More than 2 million flu patients reported in a week in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

An estimated 2.01 million people in Japan have caught influenza and visited clinics in one week through Sunday, nearing last year's peak, the health ministry said Friday.

The total rose by some 400,000 from the previous week, bringing the average number of the flu patients per hospital to 39.41, according to the ministry.

The figures were estimated from reports of 5,000 designated medical institutions, it said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete