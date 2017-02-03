Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 17:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:39 3 February 2017

Trump defense chief arrives in Japan to underscore bilateral alliance

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Tokyo on Friday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other top officials aimed at underlining the firm bilateral alliance in the face of the threat posed by North Korea and other regional security challenges.

The visit to Japan by Mattis -- the first by a member of the Cabinet of U.S. President Donald Trump -- has been welcomed by Tokyo as a sign of continuing U.S. involvement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mattis chose South Korea and Japan for his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief.

The trip is also expected to lay the groundwork for the Feb. 10 summit meeting between Abe and Trump in Washington, with Tokyo seeking to gauge how Trump's "America First" agenda will affect the bilateral alliance as it continues to be baffled by the president's position on trade and currency issues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete