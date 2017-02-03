18:10 3 February 2017
Tennis: Gasquet, Simon give France Davis Cup lead vs Japan
By Gus Fielding
TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo
Richard Gasquet brushed aside Taro Daniel in straight sets to put France on the way to a 2-0 lead over Japan after the opening singles matches in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Friday.
Gasquet, the world No. 18, crushed 114th-ranked Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the day's first match on the indoor hard court at Ariake Colosseum, before Gilles Simon put the French in control of the tie with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.
France can seal victory in the best-of-five series and book a spot in the quarterfinals if Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the doubles on Saturday.
