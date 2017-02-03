Tennis: Gasquet, Simon give France Davis Cup lead vs Japan

Richard Gasquet brushed aside Taro Daniel in straight sets to put France on the way to a 2-0 lead over Japan after the opening singles matches in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Friday.

Gasquet, the world No. 18, crushed 114th-ranked Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the day's first match on the indoor hard court at Ariake Colosseum, before Gilles Simon put the French in control of the tie with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

France can seal victory in the best-of-five series and book a spot in the quarterfinals if Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the doubles on Saturday.