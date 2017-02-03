Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 20:42

19:11 3 February 2017

Trump defense chief stresses U.S. defense commitment to Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stressed his country's defense commitment to Japan on Friday as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, citing threats posed by North Korea and other regional security challenges.

"I want there to be no misunderstanding during the transition in Washington that we stand firmly, one-hundred percent, shoulder-to-shoulder with you and the Japanese people," Mattis, the first member of the Cabinet of U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan, said at the outset of the meeting.

He also said Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty, which obligates the United States to protect Japan against an armed attack, should be "understood to be as real to us today" as it was in the past and will be in the future.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

