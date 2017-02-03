Olympics: 2020 organizers request golf venue to amend membership rule

The Tokyo Games organizers on Friday officially requested that the 2020 golf venue, Kasumigaseki Country Club, amend its regulation denying full membership to women.

The club in adjacent Saitama Prefecture, which also prohibits women from playing on Sundays, is set to discuss the issue on Tuesday at a board meeting, but the club said it will need the unanimous approval of all of its 15 members to change its bylaws.

"It was explained that the matter will also have to be put before a general meeting given it's an important decision," said Yukihiko Nunomura, the vice chief executive of the 2020 organizers after he held talks with club head director Kiichi Kimura.

Nunomura added that Kimura said, "It is quite difficult to change the tradition of the club that has been run privately."

On Thursday, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, revealed he sent a letter to the club to change its regulations that first sparked criticism from Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The International Olympic Committee has asked the organizing committee to come up with a solution that will allow men and women to use the club on equal terms, citing the current membership rules as a violation of the Olympic spirit.

==Kyodo