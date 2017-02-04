Trump hits Iran with sanctions over missile test

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran in response to its recent ballistic missile test, in the first punitive action against the Middle Eastern country since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Trump showed a hard-line stance toward Iran, saying in a Twitter post, "Iran is playing with fire -- they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Trump was contrasting himself to his predecessor Barack Obama who struck the 2015 Iran nuclear accord with four other major powers, a deal Trump has criticized.