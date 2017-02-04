15:16 4 February 2017
Tennis: Herbert-Mahut pair complete Davis Cup win for France over Japan
By Gus Fielding
TOKYO, Feb. 4, Kyodo
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the doubles to secure France victory over Japan in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie on Saturday.
France started the day with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series thanks to wins in the singles on Friday from Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon. Herbert and Mahut finished Japan off with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win on the indoor hard court at Ariake Colosseum to book the Europeans a spot in the quarterfinals.
Japan gifted France a service break and a 4-2 lead in the first set when Sugita double faulted following a precise shot beyond his reach from Mahut that made it 40-30.
