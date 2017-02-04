Close

February 4, 2017 18:06

16:47 4 February 2017

Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, Kyodo

A federal judge in Seattle ordered a nationwide block Friday on U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim countries effective immediately.

It is not known whether the temporary restraining order by the State of Washington will lift the travel restrictions. U.S. media reported the Trump administration may challenge the ruling, keeping the executive order effective.

Citing the need to protect the nation from terrorists, Trump signed the order to suspend the entry of travelers from the seven countries for 90 days and that of refugees for 120 days, triggering a wave of protests across the United States.

