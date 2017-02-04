5 die in fire in Tochigi, north of Tokyo

Five people were found dead after a fire early Saturday at a restaurant in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1:15 a.m. at a restaurant that was also the home to Kazumi Tanaka's family. The fire was put out in about three hours.

The police said they have been unable to contact Tanaka, 58, his father Shioya, 87, and wife Michiyo, 60, daughter Chika, 30, and granddaughter Hina, 9.