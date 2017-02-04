Close

Kyodo News

February 4, 2017 19:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:52 4 February 2017

Toshiba aims to raise 300 bil. yen by selling preferred shares

TOKYO, Feb. 4, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. is considering issuing preferred shares to raise 300 billion yen ($2.66 billion) to avoid falling into negative net worth when it books a huge write-down on its nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate eyes issuance of non-voting preferred shares convertible to stock in the flash memory business it will spin off, the sources said.

Toshiba said in December that it could book an impairment loss of "several billion dollars" on its U.S. nuclear business. The losses could reach 700 billion yen, with Toshiba facing the risk of reporting greater liabilities than assets when it posts its business results for the year ending March 31.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  2. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  3. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  4. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  5. 30 Jan 2017Indonesia aiming to be world's biggest geothermal energy producer

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete