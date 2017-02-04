Video Advisory (Feb. 4) Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet in Tokyo

The following is the latest available news video.

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet in Tokyo

-- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada hold talks at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Feb. 4, 2017. The defense chiefs agreed to continue to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance as they shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and China's maritime assertiveness.

