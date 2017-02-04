Close

Kyodo News

February 4, 2017 21:08

19:46 4 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 4) Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 4, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet in Tokyo

-- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada hold talks at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Feb. 4, 2017. The defense chiefs agreed to continue to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance as they shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and China's maritime assertiveness.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15820/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

