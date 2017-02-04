Justice Ministry presents examples of hate speech

The Justice Ministry said Saturday that it has sent to about 70 local governments across the country examples of discriminatory language and behavior banned by the law concerning racist propaganda and hate speech.

The examples include threats to kill people of certain nationalities and extreme insults like comparing certain groups of people to bugs such as roaches or other animals, or remarks like "go back to your home country."

Language with the clear intention to exclude specific groups of people is also deemed as hate speech, the examples showed.