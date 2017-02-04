Close

Kyodo News

February 4, 2017 22:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:31 4 February 2017

Justice Ministry presents examples of hate speech

TOKYO, Feb. 4, Kyodo

The Justice Ministry said Saturday that it has sent to about 70 local governments across the country examples of discriminatory language and behavior banned by the law concerning racist propaganda and hate speech.

The examples include threats to kill people of certain nationalities and extreme insults like comparing certain groups of people to bugs such as roaches or other animals, or remarks like "go back to your home country."

Language with the clear intention to exclude specific groups of people is also deemed as hate speech, the examples showed.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  2. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  3. 31 Jan 2017Australian dual nationals given exemption from U.S. travel ban
  4. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  5. 30 Jan 2017Indonesia aiming to be world's biggest geothermal energy producer

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete