February 4, 2017 22:39

21:58 4 February 2017

Iran vows retaliation in response to fresh U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN, Feb. 4, Kyodo

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran in response to a recent ballistic missile test, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.

As part of the first punitive action against the Middle Eastern country since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, the president showed a hard-line stance toward Iran, saying in a Twitter post, "Iran is playing with fire -- they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Trump was contrasting himself to his predecessor Barack Obama who struck the 2015 Iran nuclear accord with other major powers, a deal Trump has criticized.

