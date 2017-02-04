Hun Sen bans Taiwanese, Tibetan flags from being raised in Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Saturday that his government will not allow Taiwanese and Tibetan flags to be raised in Cambodia.

Speaking at a friendly dinner with the Cambodian-Chinese Association, Hun Sen described Taiwan as simply a province of China, and that the flags of Taiwan and Tibet cannot be raised in Cambodia.

"We shall not do anything that harms the sovereignty and independence of China because of Taiwan," he said, adding that China respects the sovereignty and independence of Cambodia and thus Cambodia must do the same to China.