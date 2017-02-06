Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 11:52

11:07 6 February 2017

Trump administration vows to use all legal means to revive travel ban

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will use every legal means to reverse a federal judge's decision last week freezing the president's temporary ban on U.S. entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

Pence said in an interview with Fox News that the Trump administration will use "all legal means at our disposal" to protect Americans and that the judge who issued a temporary restraining order blocking the immigration ban "made the wrong decision."

On Saturday, a U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal from the Justice Department to immediately restore the executive order from Trump banning travelers from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya from entering the United States.

