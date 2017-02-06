Trump administration vows to use all legal means to revive travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will use every legal means to reverse a federal judge's decision last week freezing the president's temporary ban on U.S. entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

Pence said in an interview with Fox News that the Trump administration will use "all legal means at our disposal" to protect Americans and that the judge who issued a temporary restraining order blocking the immigration ban "made the wrong decision."

On Saturday, a U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal from the Justice Department to immediately restore the executive order from Trump banning travelers from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya from entering the United States.