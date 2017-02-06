Video Advisory (Feb. 6) Offshore construction work starts in Nago

The following is the latest available news video.

Offshore construction work starts in Nago

-- The Japanese government launched offshore construction work on Feb. 6, 2017, to build a replacement facility for a U.S. Marine base in Okinawa amid strong local opposition. The work is part of the central government's plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma from a densely populated area of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, both in the southern island prefecture.

==Kyodo