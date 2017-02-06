Close

Kyodo News

February 6, 2017 17:59

15:47 6 February 2017

Gov. Koike's party aiming for majority in Tokyo assembly election

TOKYO, Feb. 6, Kyodo

A political party effectively led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is considering fielding more than 60 candidates in a Tokyo metropolitan assembly election this summer to win an overall majority, a move that could threaten seats held by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, political sources said Monday.

"Tomin First no Kai," literally meaning a "group that puts Tokyo residents first," is planning the move for the July 2 election given a pro-Koike candidate's landslide victory in Sunday's mayoral election in central Tokyo, deemed a proxy contest between Koike, who is advocating change, and LDP members in the assembly.

Koike, a former House of Representatives lawmaker from the LDP, ran in the gubernatorial election in July as an independent and defeated a candidate backed by the LDP and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, by a wide margin.

  • Koike aiming to secure majority in Tokyo assembly
