Golf: Matsuyama wins 2nd straight Phoenix Open title in playoff

Hideki Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to defend his Phoenix Open title Sunday, claiming his fourth career U.S. tour win.

Matsuyama, who was four strokes back in a four-way tie for third going into the final round at the Tournament Players Club, and American Simpson headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing 72 holes and four days tied at 17-under-par 267.

"The playoff was a struggle but I'm happy that I won," said Matsuyama after shooting the day's third-best score of 5-under 66 with an eagle and three birdies.