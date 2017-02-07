Close

February 7, 2017

06:18 7 February 2017

Trump calls for tighter immigration controls amid travel ban row

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for more stringent immigration controls, pledging to block the entry into the country of "people that want to destroy us."

"We need strong programs so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in," Trump told the U.S. Central Command at the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. "Not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country."

Trump made the remarks as his administration vowed to reverse a federal judge's decision last week freezing his temporary ban on U.S. entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

