Kyodo News

February 7, 2017 11:31

10:37 7 February 2017

Trump says he and Abe will have "a lot of fun" over golf

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have "a lot of fun" playing golf together this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida after their planned summit talks Friday.

In a radio interview Sunday, Trump said, "We are going to have a round of golf, which is a great thing...You get to know somebody better on a golf course than you will over lunch."

Asked if Abe is a good golfer, Trump said, "I don't know. I think -- I know he loves the game, and we're going to have a lot of fun." Trump told Westwood One Sports Radio, "It won't matter. I'll just make sure he's my partner."

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

