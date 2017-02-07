Wealthy Japanese elderly will have to pay more for nursing care

Elderly people with relatively high income will have to pay more to receive nursing care under draft law amendments approved Tuesday by the Cabinet aimed at sustaining the national nursing care insurance system in the rapidly graying nation.

The change would affect about 120,000 people, or 3 percent of the total beneficiaries, beginning in August 2018, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

Beneficiaries of nursing care currently pay 10 percent or 20 percent of fees, depending on their income, for care at home or facilities.