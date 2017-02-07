Yun, Tillerson reaffirm plan to deploy antimissile unit in South

New U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se on Tuesday reaffirmed their countries' plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense unit in South Korea as scheduled, according to a statement released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

In a telephone conversation that lasted 25 minutes from 7:50 a.m., the two ministers concurred that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antimissile battery is aimed at only responding to North Korea's threats and does not impair the interests of any other country, apparently referring to China.

The two ministers also agreed to keep up sanctions and pressure on North Korea to achieve the North's denuclearization, the statement said.