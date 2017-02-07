Dollar hits 2-month low on receding U.S. rate hike bets

The U.S. dollar briefly slipped to the mid-111 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo, its lowest level in about two months, as traders continued to buy the Japanese currency amid receding expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

At noon, the dollar fetched 111.83-84 yen compared with 111.68-78 yen in New York and 112.73-75 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0722-0723 and 119.90-92 yen against $1.0745-0755 and 120.04-14 yen in New York and $1.0751-0753 and 121.20-24 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.