Close

Kyodo News

February 7, 2017 13:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:28 7 February 2017

Dollar hits 2-month low on receding U.S. rate hike bets

TOKYO, Feb. 7, Kyodo

The U.S. dollar briefly slipped to the mid-111 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo, its lowest level in about two months, as traders continued to buy the Japanese currency amid receding expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

At noon, the dollar fetched 111.83-84 yen compared with 111.68-78 yen in New York and 112.73-75 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0722-0723 and 119.90-92 yen against $1.0745-0755 and 120.04-14 yen in New York and $1.0751-0753 and 121.20-24 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters
  2. 1 Feb 2017Mainland tycoon disappears from Hong Kong
  3. 1 Feb 2017Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal seeks $30 million in 2017
  4. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  5. 1 Feb 2017Anti-stroke, antibody experts given prestigious Thai medical award

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete