February 7, 2017 13:49

12:34 7 February 2017

South Korea's SK Hynix makes bid for Toshiba's chip business: report

SEOUL, Feb. 7, Kyodo

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. has submitted a bid to acquire a 20 percent stake in Toshiba Corp.'s memory chip business, Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday, quoting an industry source.

The bid is aimed at strengthening SK Hynix's NAND flash memory business amid booming global demand for flash memory chips, the report said. NAND flash memory is mainly used in smartphones, tablets and other devices.

SK Hynix submitted the bid on Friday, with a deal expected to cost between 2 trillion won (about $1.8 billion) and 3 trillion won, according to the source.

