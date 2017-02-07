Athletics: Russia ban remains in place for world championships

The ban on Russian athletes will continue through August's athletics world championships, the International Association of Athletics Federations' council decided on Monday.

The council followed the recommendation of its task force on Russia, which cited both positive and negative developments regarding the Russian Athletics Federation and the nation's systemic anti-doping issues that led to its athletics team being banned from last year's Olympics.

"These (negative developments) have included unhelpful public comments recently made by some Russian sporting officials," the task force reported on the IAAF's website.