U.S. gov't defends Trump's travel ban, court to hear argument Tuesday

The U.S. government on Monday defended President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policy, calling for reversing a court decision last week that froze his temporary ban on U.S. entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Justice Department filed a new defense of Trump's action with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, saying his executive order on the travel ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority to protect national security.

The court, meanwhile, said it has set oral arguments by the department and Washington and Minnesota, two states that challenged the order, for Tuesday.