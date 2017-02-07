Video Advisory (Feb. 7) Mountain shrine's torch festival off-limits to women

The following is the latest available news video.

Mountain shrine's torch festival off-limits to women

-- Men carrying torches and clad in white outfits run down the steep stone steps of the mountainous Kamikura shrine, part of a World Heritage Site in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan, during the Oto (fire) Festival on the night of Feb. 6, 2017. About 2,000 men took part in the festival dating back some 1,400 years that is off-limits to women.

==Kyodo