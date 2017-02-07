Close

Kyodo News

February 7, 2017 17:57

16:49 7 February 2017

Abe to visit U.S. from Thurs. for summit with Trump

TOKYO, Feb. 7, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the United States from Thursday to hold a summit with President Donald Trump, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Abe will hold talks with Trump in Washington and also visit the U.S. president's vacation estate in Florida before returning to Japan next Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"(We) want this trip to be an opportunity for (the leaders) to hold a frank exchange of views and display to the world that the Japan-U.S. alliance is unwavering," Suga, the top government spokesman, said.

