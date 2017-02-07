Close

February 7, 2017 19:51

17:54 7 February 2017

Honda, Hitachi unit agree to form EV motor joint venture

TOKYO, Feb. 7, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. said Tuesday they have agreed to form a joint venture to manufacture and market electric vehicle motors in July, with a view to establishing production and sales bases in China and the United States.

The Japanese automaker, which is said to lag behind rivals in the EV field, aims to catch up through the tie-up with Hitachi Automotive. The Hitachi Ltd. subsidiary began marketing EV motors in 1999 and is recognized for its expertise in the technology.

The new venture, to be headquartered in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, is slated to be capitalized at 5 billion yen ($45 million), and 51 percent owned by Hitachi Automotive and 49 percent by Honda.

