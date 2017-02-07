Asian Winter Games: Miyahara to miss Asian Games due to hip injury

Satoko Miyahara will not defend her Four Continents championship or skate in this month's Asian Winter Games due to injury, the Japan Skating Federation said Tuesday.

The three-time defending national champion informed the federation on Monday night of a stress fracture in her left hip that reportedly will take four weeks to heal.

The Four Continents will start next Tuesday in Gangneung, South Korea, while the Asian Winter Games open Feb. 19 in Sapporo.