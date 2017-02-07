Honda, Hitachi unit agree to form EV motor joint venture

Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. said Tuesday they have agreed to form a joint venture in July to manufacture and market electric vehicle motors, with a view to establishing production and sales bases in China and the United States.

The Japanese automaker, which is said to lag behind rivals in the EV field, aims to catch up through the tie-up with Hitachi Automotive, with carmakers worldwide facing the need to comply with stricter emission and other environmental regulations.

The Hitachi Ltd. subsidiary began marketing EV motors in 1999 and is recognized for its expertise in the technology.