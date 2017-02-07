Tillerson confirms U.S. pledge to defend Japan-controlled Senkakus

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Tuesday that a long-standing commitment by Washington to defend Japanese territory applies to a group of small islands that China claims.

"It is encouraging that both foreign and defense authorities of the United States clearly stated their uniform position (over the Senkaku Islands) and I think we have made a good start including this point," Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters following his first phone conversation with Tillerson.

China, which calls the islands Diaoyu, registered its displeasure with the U.S. top diplomat's reaffirmation of the commitment.