21:58 7 February 2017

Singapore defense minister recalls Japanese invasion in WWII

By Siti Rahil
SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, Kyodo

Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday reminded Singaporeans of Japan's invasion of the country in 1942 as he stressed the importance of defending the nation in a speech to mark the 50th year of compulsory military service.

Noting that this year also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore in 1942, Ng said, "In 1942, Singapore fell to Japanese invaders and those living on this island learnt two very painful lessons quickly and vividly."

"One, you cannot depend on others to defend Singapore, and two, victors do as they please, and the vanquished suffer what they must," he said, speaking at the Basic Military Training Center.

