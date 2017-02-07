Japan ranks as 2nd-biggest country for U.S. trade deficit in 2016

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan totaled $68.94 billion in 2016, outranking Germany as the second-largest country from which the United States generated a trade deficit, government data showed Tuesday.

Although the deficit with Japan was nearly flat from the 2015 level, U.S. President Donald Trump, given his recent remarks about U.S. trade partners, appears certain to step up criticism against Japan over the trade deficit with the country.

The release of the data comes as Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to meet on Friday in Washington.