Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 2:45

00:59 8 February 2017

S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games

SAPPORO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

South Korean and Chinese athletes will not stay at the APA Hotel & Resort in Sapporo during the Asian Winter Games that begin there later this month, apparently due to a controversial history book placed by hotel management in guest rooms.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said Tuesday its 170-some athletes will instead stay at the Sapporo Prince Hotel during the winter event to be held in Sapporo and Obihiro on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, from Feb. 19 to 26.

Meanwhile, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday that Chinese athletes also will be accommodated at the Sapporo Prince Hotel instead of the APA Hotel & Resort during the games at the request of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

