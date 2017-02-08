Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 9:01

07:50 8 February 2017

U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Australia over China, N. Korea

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has affirmed close coordination with South Korea and Australia in dealing with terrorism, North Korea's development of missiles and nuclear weapons, and China's assertive territorial claims in the South and East China seas, the State Department said Tuesday.

In separate telephone talks Monday with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Tillerson and his counterparts agreed to boost cooperation in curbing the Islamic State militant group, North Korea's "illegal" nuclear and missile programs, and tensions in the East and South China seas, the department said.

Tillerson conveyed to the ministers U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to strengthen alliances, military cooperation and economic partnerships with the two countries, it said.

