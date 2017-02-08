Olympics: Tokyo leaves memorable first impression during NOC tour

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee drew rave reviews from its future guests after completing its first organized group tour for National Olympic Committees on Tuesday.

On the domestic front, organizers of Tokyo's second Summer Games have had to weather a number of controversies to date, with issues ranging from an enormously expensive new National Stadium to logo plagiarism accusations and an overall budget which was once said to be blowing out to 3 trillion yen ($26.6 billion).

But such headaches have not detracted from the work being put in behind the scenes by the organizing committee, which the NOCs came to recognize on their visit.