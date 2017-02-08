Video Advisory (Feb. 8) Snow Festival going on in Sapporo

The following is the latest available news video.

Snow Festival going on in Sapporo

-- The annual Snow Festival is underway in Sapporo on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido through Feb. 12, 2017, featuring 200 sculptures made from snow and ice, including those of new U.S. President Donald Trump and "Star Wars" characters. More than 2 million domestic and foreign tourists are expected to visit.

==Kyodo