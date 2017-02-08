Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 11:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:14 8 February 2017

Japan's 2016 current account surplus biggest in 9 years

TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Japan's current account surplus rose to a nine-year high of 20.65 trillion yen ($183.66 billion) in 2016, up 25.8 percent from the previous year, as lower crude oil prices and a stronger yen pushed down import prices, government data showed Wednesday.

Goods trade registered a surplus of 5.58 trillion yen, returning from a deficit of 628.8 billion yen in 2015, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figures came before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a summit meeting in Washington on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who apparently has been dissatisfied with the huge trade deficit with Japan since he took office on Jan. 20.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  4. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  5. 2 Feb 2017Japan's consumer confidence rises in Jan., assessment upgraded

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete