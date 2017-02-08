10:14 8 February 2017
Japan's 2016 current account surplus biggest in 9 years
TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo
Japan's current account surplus rose to a nine-year high of 20.65 trillion yen ($183.66 billion) in 2016, up 25.8 percent from the previous year, as lower crude oil prices and a stronger yen pushed down import prices, government data showed Wednesday.
Goods trade registered a surplus of 5.58 trillion yen, returning from a deficit of 628.8 billion yen in 2015, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
The figures came before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a summit meeting in Washington on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who apparently has been dissatisfied with the huge trade deficit with Japan since he took office on Jan. 20.
