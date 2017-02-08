Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 13:05

11:12 8 February 2017

BOJ policymakers concerned about uncertainties over Trump policies

TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Bank of Japan policymakers have expressed concerns over uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and the European political situation, according to a summary of opinions of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday.

"Although overseas economies have turned to a moderate recovery, uncertainties are likely to persist, such as about the economic policies of the new U.S. administration and their impact on emerging economies," a policymaker told the Jan. 30-31 meeting. The member also cited upcoming national elections in Europe as a factor that makes it hard to predict future economic situations.

"There will still be uncertainties for some time over the outlook for the global and Japanese economies. These include the policy stance of the new U.S. administration and how the negotiation of Brexit will play out," another member said, referring to Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

