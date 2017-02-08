U.S. gov't, 2 states give views on Trump's travel ban at court

The administration of President Donald Trump and two U.S. states on Tuesday gave their views at an appeals court on Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a hearing at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the administration called for reversing a court decision last week that froze the ban on U.S. entry for citizens from the seven nations.

It stressed that Trump's controversial executive order on the travel ban is valid under the Constitution.