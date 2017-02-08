13:16 8 February 2017
Chile court orders suspect to appear over Japanese missing in France
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 8, Kyodo
Chile's Supreme Court issued an appearance order Tuesday to a man suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a Japanese student in France.
The court ordered Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 to receive an explanation of France's request for Chile to detain and extradite him.
Zepeda is believed to be a former boyfriend of the missing Japanese, Narumi Kurosaki, 21.
