Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 14:56

13:16 8 February 2017

Chile court orders suspect to appear over Japanese missing in France

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Chile's Supreme Court issued an appearance order Tuesday to a man suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a Japanese student in France.

The court ordered Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 to receive an explanation of France's request for Chile to detain and extradite him.

Zepeda is believed to be a former boyfriend of the missing Japanese, Narumi Kurosaki, 21.

  • Chilean wanted over suspected killing of Japanese student in France
